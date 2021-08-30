Disabled supporter abused by Doncaster Rovers fans to get 'VIP experience'

Followers of both sides reacted with fury after a video emerged of two Rovers fans imitating the ‘stimming’ movements of an autistic Millers’ supporter during Saturday’s game at the New York Stadium which Rotherham won 2-0.

Rovers say they have now identified the individuals concerned and will ‘act accordingly’ while the Rotherham fan subjected to the abuse will be offered VIP treatment when the clubs play the return fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Club Doncaster chief operating officer Shaun Lockwood said on Twitter: “Quick update re the video. Thanks to all who sent info, we believe we have identified the individuals.

"The club will act accordingly.

“We're also going to make contact with the Rotherham United supporter to offer them a VIP experience at the return fixture.”

Outraged supporters of both Rovers and United have called for the pair to be banned from matches after they were filmed rocking backwards and forwards – mimicking ‘stimming’ – which is where a person with disabilities displays repetitive gestures such as rocking or hand flapping to help them cope in stressful or noisy environments.

The pair were seen jeering and shouting in the direction of the disabled supporters section at the New York Stadium before exiting the stadium towards the end of Saturday afternoon’s game.