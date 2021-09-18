Did you spot world famous Red Arrows in skies above Doncaster this afternoon?
They are the best known aerobatic display team in the world – and this afternoon the world famous Red Arrows have been in the skies above Doncaster.
The distinctive red jets were spotted soaring through the skies as they returned to base in Lincolnshire following a flypast in Lancashire.
The nine-strong display team performed a display at the G7 Speakers Conference in Chorley this afternoon.
And while they flew out over the Peak District en route to the engagement, on the way back they followed the M62 corridor across the Pennines before dipping down past Doncaster on their journey back to RAF Scampton at around 1pm.
Eleanor Billups captured this picture of some of the jets as they flew through the skies north of Adwick.
Following their brief brush with Doncaster, they they turned south and flew over the Isle of Axholme before landing back safely at Scampton following the end of their latest display.