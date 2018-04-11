Devastated Doncaster salon owner releases CCTV footage in hunt for burglars

Police are hunting for burglars who raided a Doncaster beauty salon.

The break-in took place at Es Paradis, on Shaw Wood Business Park, Wheatley, in the early hours of this morning.

Police are hunting for the man in this CCTV image in connection with a burglary

The salon's owner, who did not wish to be named, said everyone was devastated by the burglary at the salon, which has only been open a year.

She has released CCTV of the two suspects breaking into the premises at around 1.40am in the hope someone will know who they are.

The owner said: "They didn't get away with a lot of goods, but they did take the cash drawer.

Police are hunting for the men in this CCTV image in connection with a burglary

"They caused substantial damage to the window. It's unbelievable the damage they caused to it. It will cost around £1,000 to replace."

"This has happened almost a year to the day since we opened.

"We are just starting to get somewhere and then this happens. It's devastating.

"You work so hard to build up a business and then someone just comes in and takes it."

She is offering a reward to anyone who comes forward with information which leads to an arrest.

She added: "If anyone knows who they are please contact police and lets get them off the streets so they can't do it to anyone else."

The owner was full of praise for salon's 11 staff who have rallied to ensure the business was only closed for a few hours this morning.

She also thanked company Adrian Welch Glass and Glazing for boarding up the window so quickly.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 104 of April 11.