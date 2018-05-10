Detectives issue warning as Sheffield man jailed for six years for possession of firearm

Detective from South Yorkshire police have issued a stark warning after a Sheffield man was jailed for six years for possession of a firearm.

'If you are found to have a firearm, whether on your possession or hidden elsewhere, you will be identified, arrested and brought before the courts to face significant time behind bars.' - That’s the message detectives are sending out as a Sheffield man is jailed for six years for possession of a firearm.

Firearms were found when officers searched the house of Umar Zaman last year

In the early hours of Wednesday June 14 last year, officers searched a house in Ouseburn Street, Darnall, the home of Umar Zaman, after calls were made to police that he had been seen with a firearm, fighting in the street.

Hidden down the side of a leather chair in the house was a homemade shotgun and 12 shotgun cartridges, which were then seized and sent off for examination.

Officers also found a metal firing pin hidden in a drawer under the kitchen sink.

Specialists at the Leeds Armoury who examined the firearm confirmed that the homemade gun would be capable of discharging a cartridge, with lethal potential.

Zaman, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of shotgun ammunition.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last Friday, May 4 where he was jailed for a total of six years after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Becky Straw, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: “Gun crime of any kind will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire. You don’t have to use a gun to face a significant sentence behind bars, being in possession of a weapon and ammunition can result in a lengthy prison sentence as demonstrated in Zaman’s case.

“We have teams of officers working hard every day to identify those involved in this type of criminality and anyone found to be involved will be identified, arrested and held to account in court.

“The recovery and seizure of weapons and ammunition prevents their use on the streets of South Yorkshire, which is what we are working hard to prevent.

“If you know anyone who carries a gun, or who has one at home, please consider the life-changing impact it could have on them, or on someone else, should they use it."

If you have concerns about firearms, or want to pass on information you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.