Detectives investigating the murder of a Doncaster man shot dead in a pub are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding his death as his family prepares for his funeral next week.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot dead at the Maple Tree in Balby, on Thursday, January 17.

Murder victim Tom Bell

CRIME: Drug offenders locked up in Sheffield over last 12 months

He was shot in his chest and abdomen when a gun was fired into the pub from outside.

COURT: Murderer of Sheffield toddler serves first night of life sentence

Tom, a promising professional boxer from Intake, received emergency first aid at the scene and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

POLICE: Two killers remain at large after fatal stabbings in Sheffield

Eight arrests have been made so far over the murder, with the latest suspect quizzed last Friday.

Two men – Joseph Bennia, 28 and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29 – have been charged with murder and are remanded in custody.

Six other suspects held on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released as enquiries continue.

Tom’s funeral is to be held in Doncaster on Monday, February 18.

A service is to be held at St Peter’s-in-Chains on Chequer Road in the town centre at noon.

There will be a burial in Armthorpe afterwards and a wake is to be held at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Doncaster town centre.

Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 796 of January 17.