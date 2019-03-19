Details of Nigel Farage Doncaster Brexit march kept secret for ‘security’ reasons

Full details of Nigel Farage’s pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave march, which is due to come to Doncaster later this week, will not be released until closer to the time due to ‘security’ reasons.

The 270 mile nationwide protest march is set to come to Doncaster on Thursday and Friday – but details of times and start and finish points will not be revealed until 24 hours beforehand, organisers have said.

Nigel Farage is leading the march - but it is unclear whether he will be in Doncaster

A spokesman for March To Leave said that exact details were not disclosed until the day beforehand “due to security considerations.”

The march is due to travel between Nostell near Wakefield to Doncaster on Thursday with a second leg from Wadworth to Worksop on Friday.

However, it is not known if former UKIP leader Mr Farage will be leading the march himself.

He began the protest in Sunderland on Saturday but it is understood he has not taken part in the march since then. It is due to culminate in a mass protest in Westminster on March 29 – the day Britain is scheduled to leave the EU.

As Leave and Remain supporters clashed at the start of the two-week long protest in torrential rain, when asked if Mr Farage would be completing the whole 270 mile route he replied: “Some of it.”

Yesterday, it was revealed that a Doncaster pub has invited Mr Farage to drop in for a pint if he comes to Doncaster later this week.

The Three Horse Shoes on North Bridge, which describes itself as a ‘Brexiteer’ pub has been forced to call off a planned Brexit celebration party on March 29 as it now seems unlikely Britain will leave the EU on that date.

Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that unless MPs back her deal, Brexit could be delayed for months or years – or may never happen at all.

Organisers March To Leave says tickets to be “core marchers”, who pay £50 to get fully-paid accommodation, breakfast and dinner for the duration of the 14-day event, have sold out.

Full details of the route and times will be revealed at Marchtoleave.com