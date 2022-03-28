Detached garage, bins and rubbish set on fire in Doncaster in weekend arson attacks

Crews from fire stations across Doncaster attended a number of incidents over the weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 28th March 2022, 10:05 am
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 10:22 am

On Saturday, March 26, a car was accidentally on fire at 4.55pm on Sunderland Street, Tickhill. Firefighters from Maltby station attended the incident. They left at 6.05pm.

Two fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to conifers and bushes on fire at 6.35pm on Woodfield Road, Balby.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

A busy weekend for firefighters

On Sunday, March 27, a detached garage was deliberately set on fire at 3am on Low Road, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended and left at 4.15am.

A bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.40pm on Pipering Lane, Scawthorpe. Firefighters from Adwick attended until 9.05pm.

Maltby firefighters attended a deliberate grass fire at 10.05pm on Braithwell Walk, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 10.55pm.

A fire crew from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.20pm on Moorhouse Lane, Moorhouse. The crew came away at 10.50pm.

