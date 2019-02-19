A councillor has said a Government decision to overturn a rejected development of over 600 homes in a Doncaster village is ‘desperately sad’.

A plan to build 640 homes off Mere Lane in Edenthorpe was thrown out by the planning committee with officers recommending the development was in breach of countryside policy.

The proposed area in Edenthorpe

But an appeal lodged against the council decision was successful meaning the development will now be built.

The inspectorate ruled the council had used policies to reject the development adopted from the Unitary Development Plan in 1998 and which was now considered ‘out of date’.

Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall councillor Andrea Robinson said the Government’s planning inspectorate’s decision was a huge blow to the ‘community spirit’ or people in the village who ‘did everything in their power’ to stop resit it.

“This is desperately sad for the village of Edenthorpe and the surrounding areas,” she told the Doncaster Free Press.

“The amount of congestion on the already over-burdened roads where pollution is creeping up.

“This development brings places like Edenthorpe ever closer to merging with Armthorpe and other areas where traditionally Doncaster comprised of adjacent communities and villages and that always gave people a sense of community and belonging.

“I’m extremely disappointed for all of the community spirit and the people of Edenthorpe did everything in their power to resist this.”

The Labour ward member said the council was in a 'difficult position’ because the authority were in the process of drafting new housing plans.

Edenthorpe, like other areas in Doncaster, is in the process of producing a neighbourhood plan which aims to give residents a ‘greater level of protection’ against certain developments.

Coun Robinson also said the village faced another dilemma which could see even more housing in the area.

“We said all along the better site for housing in Edenthorpe was the land adjacent to Hungerhill School and the council said no because it was flood risk,” she added.

“After the appeal hearing, the council suddenly put it forward for housing so it its left us with a potential double-whammy now because we could have development on both of those plots.”

Scott Cardwell, assistant director of development, said: “With regard to the Mere Lane appeal decision we disagree with the inspectors comment that our Countryside Area policy has limited weight.

“In addition, we are progressing a new Local Plan which we consulted on in autumn 2018 and this will include a comprehensive set of policies which will support future planning decisions.”