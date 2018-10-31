Design your own Christmas card in festive competition with the Card Factory

Have you ever wanted to make your own Christmas card to give to your friends and family? Well here’s your chance!

Enter Card Factory’s design a Christmas card competition and be in with a chance of having your design turned into a set of Christmas cards to send to family and friends.

The competition is open to the following age categories include: under 6 years, 7-10, 11-16, and over 16s….Card Factory creative team will look at all entries and choose three winners from each age group.

Winners will receive 25 printed A5 cards of their designs, along with 25 1 st class stamps to post in time for Christmas. Winning designs will be posted on Card Factory social media channels (Facebook and Instagram) for all your friends and family to see.

Entries must be size A5 or A5 in size. We will be digitally printed so no glitter or sticking things on to them!

Please send your Christmas card design to the below address and ensure the artist name, age, school and contact details including phone number and email address (an adult if under 16) are on the reverse of the design.

All confidential details will be destroyed after the winners are chosen and no data will be kept on record electronically or on paper.

Please post entries to:

Chelsie Bamford

Century House Brunel Road

Wakefield 41 Industrial Estate

Wakefield WF2 0XG

The closing date for entrants is Monday November 12, and winners will be chosen by November 16.

Winners will be notified on Friday November 16 via email and will also feature on a Card Factory facebook post.

Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. Visit johnstonpress.co.uk for full details.

Card Factory terms and conditions apply as below.



Card Factory Design a Christmas Card competition 2018

1.0 Prize Draw organiser and dates

 The promoter of this prize draw is Sportswift Limited trading as Card Factory, whose registered office is at: Century House, Brunel Road, Wakefield 41 Industrial Estate,

Wakefield, WF2 0XG.

 The competition opens on 29 th October 2018 and the closing date for entries will be midnight on 12 th November 2018. Entries received after this time will not be accepted.

2.0 How to enter the competition

 Entrants must design their own Christmas Card and post their entry to Card Factory Christmas Card Competition, Century House, Brunel Road, Wakefield 41 Industrial Estate, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF2 OXG

 All entries must be designed on A4 or A5 standard white paper.

 Entrants must pay the postage cost to submit their entry.

 Entrants must be UK residents.

 Entrants under the age of 18 must have the permission of an adult to be able to enter the

competition.

 Only one entry per person will be accepted. Entries must not include profanity, offensive

content or nudity.

 Employees of the promotor, employees of any group company of the promotor and or

any third party directly associated with the administration of the competition shall not be

permitted to enter the competition

 All entries must include the entrants full name, age, school (if under 18 years of age) and

a name, address and contact telephone number of a consenting adult if the entrant is

under 18 years of age.

 The promoter cannot return any design entries.

 The promoter accepts no responsibility for entries that are invalid, incomplete or illegible.

 No purchase necessary is necessary to enter the competition.

3.0 Prizes

 Each winner will receive 25 Christmas Cards printed in their winning design and 25 1 st

class stamps.

 There are 12 overall winners of this competition with three individual winners across the

four age categories:

o Category 1 - under 6 years old

o Category 2 - ages 7 to 10 year old

o Category 3 - ages 11 to 16 years old

o Category 4 - over 16 years old

 Winners will be invited to attend Card Factory’s creative studio in Wakefield to meet the

judges. Winners under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

 The Christmas Cards and postage stamps will be sent by recorded delivery to the

winners at the address stated on their entry to the competition.

 The Christmas cards will be printed on A5 card using digital print technology. We will

artwork the winning designs to the closest design specification submitted with the

available printing solutions available. There may be a slight difference in the final printed

design to the original submitted design.

 By entering the competition, winners (or an adult if the entrant is under 18) agree to the

use of the winner’s name, photograph, name of school (if applicable) and copy of the

winning design in publicity and promotional material during and after the closing date of

the competition.

 No cash or credit alternatives to the stated prize will be offered and the prize is non-

refundable and non-transferrable.

 Participants are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these terms and

conditions upon entry. The promotor reserves the right to refuse entry, or refuse to

award the prize to anyone in breach of these terms and conditions.

4.0 Prize draw winners

 The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges made up from the creative teams at

Card Factory and Johnson Press.

 Winners will be notified within 72 hours of the judges’ decision.

 If a winner does not response to the promoter within 7 days of being notified, then the

winner’s prize will be forfeited and promotor will be entitled to select another winner.

 The promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the

winners. We reserve the right to substitute the prize for another of equal value should the

need to do so reasonably arise.

5.0 Data protection and Terms & Condition acceptance

 The promoter complies with the standards and procedures outlined in the Data

Protection Act 2018 and your personal information will be secure.

 Personal data supplied during the course of this promotion will only be processed as set

out in the promotor’s privacy policy.

 The competition will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to

the jurisdiction of the English courts.