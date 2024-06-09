Derelict patch of Doncaster land overgrown for 50 years put up for auction for £20,000

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2024, 17:00 BST
A derelict and overgrown patch of land overgrown and unused for 50 years has been put up for auction.

The small patch of scrubland on Clay Lane has been offered for auction by the Environment Agency, with a guide price of £20,000.

The fenced off section of land, which sits between houses on Thorne Road and Clay Lane, has remained unused for pretty much of the estate’s existence, since it first came into being after World War Two.

The 0.035 hectares plot, is described as having “development potential subject to obtaining necessary consents” and is due to go up for auction on July 17.

The patch of land on Clay Lane has been unused for 50 years.

Auctioneers Lambert Smith Hampton said: “The property is situated approximately two miles north-east of the city centre. The land is situated in a predominately residential location.

“The property has access to the motorway network and transport links as well as being a short distance away from local amenities.”

