Dementia-stricken OAPs in Doncaster forced out care home in shock closure

Nearly 30 dementia-stricken OAPs in Doncaster were forced out their care home without notice when it suddenly closed.

The shock closure of Warneford House care home on Tenter Balk Lane has left residents and care workers stunned, heartbroken and angry.

The residents were told to leave over safety fears

Following the sudden closure on August 2, 28 residents were forced out their home and 45 carers were given the sack in a move the GMB union has branded 'disgusting'.

A fleet of ambulances arrived in the early morning to transfer the residents and their belongings to their new homes urgently.

Peter Davies, GMB, Senior Organiser, said: “There will no doubt be reasons for this closure, but simply telling GMB that 45 job losses are not the priority of Doncaster Council, is not good enough.”

Rachel Dix, GMB Organiser, said: “GMB is demanding a public inquiry into this scandalous situation.

Warneford House care home closed on August 2

“We knew Doncaster Council was asking for improvements but we were assured by the company and staff were of the belief that those improvements were well underway.

“To turf 28 people out of their homes, and give 45 dedicated carers the sack with no notice is nothing short of disgusting.

“GMB is now seeking support from the local MP and councillors to get answers for all those impacted by these actions.”

The GMB wrote to Ed Milliband, MP for North Doncaster after the closure, saying that support should have been in place for the home rather than 'tearing vulnerable residents from their worlds and the people they knew'.

Warneford House care home is owned by UK Medicare

Doncaster Council and the Clinical Commissioning Group have been monitoring the standards and quality of care at Warneford House

Doncaster council say the decision was made along with the CCG to transfer residents to alternative accommodation due to concerns raised by family members and workers around the lack of management and inadequate standards of care.

The decision was also made after discussions with the owners of the care home, which is independently owned by UK Medicare.

Karen Johnson, Assistant Director Adult Social Care and Safeguarding, added: “This was an unprecedented situation and whilst we appreciate it has been a difficult time, the safety of our residents is of upmost concern.

"We have been working closely with residents and their families to find alternative suitable accommodation in Doncaster.”

The Doncaster Free Press contacted Warneford House for comment, but received no response.