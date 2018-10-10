Delightful family home in small market town near Doncaster

This impressive, spacious, four bedroom, linked detached house occupies a delightfully landscaped gardens and offering versatile family sized Accommodation has been reduced to offers in the region of £305,000 with no chain.

The property includes large kitchen diner with a generous range of fitted kitchen units and large spacious lounge with attractive random stone surround chimney breast feature fireplace.

West Street, Thorne

There is also a downstairs shower room with wc.

Gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows are installed throughout.

Stairs leading to four bedrooms and good sized family bathroom.

Outside, the property has established gardens which are predominantly laid to lawn with well stocked flowerbeds and borders.

There is an attached garage.

There is an attached two storey barn with potential for use as further accommodation subject to planning approval.

Available with immediate vacant possession.

An internal inspection is essential to fully appreciate the well proportioned accommodation.

Thorne is a popular small market town within easy travelling distance of Doncaster, Goole and Selby. It has excellent motorway links via the M18 making commuting to the big regional cities of Leeds and Sheffield. There are two railway stations in Thorne giving commuters the option of travelling by train.

The town has a small shopping centre, parks and leisure facilities, including a marina. Thorne schools are well regarded.

To arrange a viewing contact the agents on 01302 322121.