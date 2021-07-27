Deliberate overnight fires in Doncaster involved a van and bin

Firefighters were called out to two separate arsons overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:51 am

The first saw a crew from Adwick station attend a deliberate bin fire at 10.45pm on Victoria Road in Bentley. The crew left the scene at 11pm.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a Ford transit van at 4.40am this morning on Ingram Crescent in Dunscroft.

There were two deliberate fires overnight

The crew were at the scene until 5.30am.

For more news from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue visit the website http://www.syfire.gov.uk

