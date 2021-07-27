Deliberate overnight fires in Doncaster involved a van and bin
Firefighters were called out to two separate arsons overnight between Monday and Tuesday.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:51 am
The first saw a crew from Adwick station attend a deliberate bin fire at 10.45pm on Victoria Road in Bentley. The crew left the scene at 11pm.
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a Ford transit van at 4.40am this morning on Ingram Crescent in Dunscroft.
The crew were at the scene until 5.30am.
