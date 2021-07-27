Deliberate overnight fires in Doncaster involved a van and bin

The first saw a crew from Adwick station attend a deliberate bin fire at 10.45pm on Victoria Road in Bentley. The crew left the scene at 11pm.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a Ford transit van at 4.40am this morning on Ingram Crescent in Dunscroft.

There were two deliberate fires overnight

The crew were at the scene until 5.30am.

