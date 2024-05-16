Deliberate grassland fire and scooter blaze put out by Doncaster firefighters
One fire engine attended a scooter fire on Far Field Close in Edenthorpe after a call was received at 11.15pm last night (Wednesday May 15).
One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident was dealt with by 11.46pm.
In the early hours of yesterday morning, a fire crew from Dearne attended a grassland fire to the rear of York Street, Mexborough, after a call was received at 12.40am. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately. The incident was dealt with by 1am.
