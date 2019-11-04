Delays as passengers stuck on broken down train between Doncaster and Sheffield for an hour
Rail passengers are facing delays and disruption between Doncaster and Sheffield tonight after passengers were stuck on a broken down train for more than an hour.
Commuters were stranded between Swinton and Mexborough stations after a fault on the 17.05 Sheffield to Adwick service.
The broken down service has caused delays to following trains using the line between Doncaster and Sheffield.
A spokesman for rail firm Northern said: “Following a broken down train between Swinton and Mexborough, all lines have now reopened.
“Train services running through this stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
The firm said that it was hoping normal services would be resumed later this evening.