Delays on the A1(M) at Doncaster after a road traffic collision
Motorists are experiencing delays this afternoon following an incident on the A1(M).
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:24 pm
A road traffic collision has occured on the A1M northbound between junctions 36 and 37, Warmsworth Interchange.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.
We will bring you more as we get it.
