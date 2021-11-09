Delays expected as large convoy escorts an abnormal load to the A1/M18
Motorists are being given advance warning about an abnormal load escort which will take to the roads tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:53 am
South Yorkshire Police Operational Support officers will be among others escorting the abnormal load from Park Spring Road in Barnsley to the A1/M18 junction at around 9.30am.
A spokesman said: “This is a large convoy of vehicles (100-plus metres long and 200 ton).
"It is not expected to cause any major traffic issues however we will be stopping traffic at points so that it can manoeuvre safely.”