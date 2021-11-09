Delays expected as large convoy escorts an abnormal load to the A1/M18

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support officers will be among others escorting the abnormal load from Park Spring Road in Barnsley to the A1/M18 junction at around 9.30am.

A spokesman said: “This is a large convoy of vehicles (100-plus metres long and 200 ton).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The convoy will be 100-plus metres long

"It is not expected to cause any major traffic issues however we will be stopping traffic at points so that it can manoeuvre safely.”