Delays expected as large convoy escorts an abnormal load to the A1/M18

Motorists are being given advance warning about an abnormal load escort which will take to the roads tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:53 am

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support officers will be among others escorting the abnormal load from Park Spring Road in Barnsley to the A1/M18 junction at around 9.30am.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Asda worker, 19, is always happy to help regular elderly customer wit...

A spokesman said: “This is a large convoy of vehicles (100-plus metres long and 200 ton).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The convoy will be 100-plus metres long

"It is not expected to cause any major traffic issues however we will be stopping traffic at points so that it can manoeuvre safely.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

MotoristsM18Liam HodenSouth Yorkshire PoliceBARNSLEY
News you can trust since 1925
Edit AccountSign Out
Subscribe
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise