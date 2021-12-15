Delays as two vehicle collision blocks busy Doncaster road this morning
A collision on one of Doncaster’s key roads has caused delays for drivers and bus passengers this morning.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 11:55 am
Two vehicles are understood to have collided on Sandringham Road in Intake.
Photos from the scene near to the junction of Evelyn Avenue show a blue Ford and black Audi blocking the carriageway near to the China Red Chinese takeaway.
According to live traffic updates from the AA, the incident is causing delays along Sandringham Road.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.