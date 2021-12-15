Delays as two vehicle collision blocks busy Doncaster road this morning

Two vehicles are understood to have collided on Sandringham Road in Intake.

Photos from the scene near to the junction of Evelyn Avenue show a blue Ford and black Audi blocking the carriageway near to the China Red Chinese takeaway.

According to live traffic updates from the AA, the incident is causing delays along Sandringham Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision has occurred at the junction of Sandringham Road and Evelyn Avenue in Intake.