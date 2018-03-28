Deaths of man and woman hit by train in Doncaster 'not suspicious'

The deaths of a man and woman who threw themselves in front of a train in Doncaster are not being treated as suspicious, according to the police.

The man and woman, who have not yet been formally identified, jumped from a platform at Doncaster railway station into the path of an oncoming train just before 8.20pm yesterday.

Eye-witnesses said they were seen 'hugging' before they jumped.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths is underway, but foul play has been ruled out.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 8.20pm yesterday evening, officers were called to Doncaster station following reports that two people had been struck by a train.

"Officers and paramedics were quickly on scene, however a man and woman were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Work is being done to identify the man and woman and to inform their next of kin.

"An investigation into how the man and woman came to be on the tracks is underway, however at this time the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."