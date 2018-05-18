Dawn’s pool resources add up to £228 for Lost Chord

Doncaster resident Dawn Grantham recently took the plunge for charity, raising £228 for the dementia charity Lost Chord.

Dawn swam a total of 140 lengths of the pool at Thorne Sports Centre in just one session, knowing that every lap completed would make a huge difference to the charity that provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia across the region.

Supported by friends both in and out of the water, Dawn completed her challenge in three hours and 20 minutes.

She went into training for six months ahead of the challenge and even had some one-to-one training sessions to help with technique and confidence in the water.

Dawn said: “My big swim consisting of 140 lengths in one session, which was an excellent challenge for me both physically and mentally because swimming has not always been my strongest exercise.

“I chose a Doncaster based dementia charity because I work and live in the Doncaster area and I feel that Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia are becoming more frequent and a lot of people I know have family members affected by it.”

Lost Chord Chief Executive Helena Muller said: “I never cease to be amazed at the wonderful ways in which people choose to support us.

“Dawn’s extraordinary achievement is going to make an enormous difference to the lives of people living with dementia as all her hard work and endurance will help to pay for important music sessions, touching many lives across South Yorkshire.”