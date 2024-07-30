Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends and family of a Doncaster teenage boy will gather to stage a balloon release in his memory following his shock death.

15-year-old Darius Popan was found “unwell” on the Trans Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth at the weeekend, with two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl arrested and held in custody on suspicion of drugs offences following his death.

Tributes and money have been pouring in for his family and hundreds of balloons will be released this weekend to pay tribute.

A spokesperson for the organiser of the memorial, which will take place in Bentley Park on Sunday, said: “Who wants to send Darius a thought, a poem, a quote, a tear up there in the heavens, we look forward to seeing you on Sunday to release a balloon into the sky in his memory

A balloon release will be held in memory of Darius Popan this weekend.

“We are organising a balloon release to honour and remember our dear Darius, who has left us too soon. Your presence would mean a lot as we come together to celebrate his memory.

“We appreciate any support and attendance. Please share this with others who knew Darius. Let’s gather to show our love and respect for him.”

The event will take place between 5pm and 6pm.

Tributes have been pouring in for Darius, who was also known as Dazza.

He served as an Army cadet and a spokesperson for Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadet Force said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cadet Darius Popan over the weekend.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We ask that everyone respects the family's privacy as they grieve this profound loss.

“Rest in peace, Darius.”

Darius, who is of Romanian origin, has already become the subject of a fundraising campaign in his memory, with tributes also coming in from family and friends.

Local store AN Highfields Premier Express and Post Office has already started a collection and a spokesperson said: “Taken far too soon at the young age of only 15 – such a polite happy young boy from the village.