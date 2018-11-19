‘Dangerous criminal’ has more time added to sentence for vicious attack on Doncaster prison officers 

A ‘dangerous criminal’ serving time at a Doncaster prison for a shooting has had more time added to his sentence for a vicious and unprovoked attack on three prison officers.

Prisoner, Rahiem Jackson, carried out the terrifying assault at HMP Lindholme on February 11 this year, when he became agitated about his belongings not being transferred to a new cell he had been placed in.

Jackson, 30, raised his concerns when three officers and a prison warden went into his cell, before quickly turning to violence.

“The prison officer he hit was standing by the door on the left hand side when he was struck. He was hit with sufficient force that he knocked him to the ground. He was wearing spectacles and was hit so hard they caused lacerations to his face,” Paul O’Shea, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr O’Shea added: “The prison officer was dazed and confused. He didn’t realise where he was in relation to the defendant.”

Jackson, now of HMP Northumberland, punched the prison officer again, before attacking the other two prison officers who had come into his cell.

He punched the second officer, which caused him to also fall to the ground, and subsequently became involved in a struggle with the officer on the floor.

The brawl only came to an end after other prison officers rushed to the scene to intervene, and the injured officers, all of whom had worked in the profession for several years, were taken for medical treatment.

The first prison officer was given a total of 16 stitches for wounds to his mouth and eye.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the prison officer described how he had been left with scarring to his face as a result of the attack and had considered leaving his job.

The two other victims told the court that the attack had also had an ‘immense’ impact on them.

Jackson has an extensive criminal record, which includes offences of robbery, battery and assault, and was serving a sentence of 12 years and eight months passed in 2014 for a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent concerning a shooting outside a working men’s club.

He pleaded guilty to one offence of wounding causing grievous bodily harm, and to two of assault causing a person actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

James Gould, defending, said Jackson felt remorse for his actions, which had been demonstrated through his early guilty pleas and the frank admissions he made in police interview.

“Since convictions recorded when he was 14, he’s had no contact with anyone in his family, with any of his children and has been in prison for many years and is really isolated,” added Mr Gould.

Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Jackson to an additional 32 months in prison.

“I do regard you to be a dangerous criminal,” Judge Kelson told Jackson.

He added: “Prison officers need protection. They need to feel that the courts will protect them. They need to feel confident that the courts will attempt to use their powers, where appropriate, to pass deterrent sentences.”