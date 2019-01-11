Dancing stars needed for new over 50s community project in Doncaster

Were you a regular on the dancefloor at the local Youth Club? Are you first on the floor at a wedding? Have you ever danced for an audience?

If so, and you are 50 and over darts Doncaster Community Arts wants to hear from you.

Dance On

darts runs the Doncaster branch of Dance ON, a new initiative funded by Sport England which is setting up dance groups for over 50s across Doncaster, Leeds and Bradford in collaboration with Yorkshire Dance and One Dance UK.

In February darts will be hosting their first Dance ON social event, a celebration of the project so far.

They are keen to bring local dancers onboard for the event to show off Doncaster’s talents and inspire people with a love of dancing.

You do not have to be a professional dancer; anybody over the age of 50 who is based in Doncaster and would be happy to show off some moves at the event is welcome to get in touch. Email Amy@thepoint.org.uk if you would like to put yourself forward.

The event will be invitation-only, with stakeholders, supporters and participants in attendance.

If you are interested in joining a Dance ON group in Doncaster, you can visit doncaster.dance-on.org to find details of your nearest group.

darts currently run groups at their venue The Point on South Parade, along with groups in Edlington, Stainforth

and Thorne. They are looking to set up new groups across Doncaster where there is interest in the community.