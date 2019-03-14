Dancers prepare to perform a ‘magic’ showcase

At an Isle-based dance school young performers are excitedly rehearsing for ‘the highlight’ of their year - their annual showcase.

Pupils at the Everett-Fox School Of Dance, Miserton, are busy preparing for their annual show, which this year is called ‘Motown Magic’.

The dancers will take to the stage later this month in what proud school owner and dance teacher Tracey Everett-Fox said is the ‘highlight of the year’.

She said: “Our annual show is the highlight of the year for our EFSD family. All pupils are included in the show.

“'I am very proud of our dance school. At EFSD, all of the pupils, teachers, parents and carers are one big dance family.

“I am very proud to teach all the pupils on a daily basis, but when I see them all shining on stage and building their confidence it is a joy for me to be a part of their lives.”

The Everett-Fox School Of Dance is a dance school based in Misterton and is affiliated to International Dance Teachers Association (I.D.T.A.)

It opened on May 14 2007 and we now has approximately 100 pupils. The school has its own purpose built studio and offers children’s dance classes to children aged three and above in ballet, tap, modern jazz, freestyle, theatrecraft and gymnastics dance.

Tracey added: “Our aim is to provide a stimulating and enjoyable environment for each pupil where they can learn a variety of dance skills along with confidence, self-esteem and life skills too.

“Every pupil has the opportunity to star in our successful annual shows which are held in professional theatres locally.

“They can also participate in exam and award sessions. We have a 100 per cent pass rate in all exams taken to date and some of our pupils also appear in competitions and dance festivals.”

‘Performances of ‘Motown Magic’ will be on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 and 7pm and also Sunday, March 24 at 2.30pm, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased phone 01427 676655 or online www.west-lindsey.gov.uk. More details can be found at www.efsd-dance.co.uk