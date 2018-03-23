Dan Jarvis selected as Labour Party candidate for Sheffield City Region mayor

Labour party members in South Yorkshire have today selected Dan Jarvis to contest the Sheffield City Region mayoral election.

The announcement was made in the last few minutes by the Yorkshire and the Humber regional Labour party.

Mr Jarvis - who is also MP for Barnsley Central - was elected with 2,584 votes to Sheffield councillor Ben Curran’s 1,903.

37 per cent of the 12,136 members who were eligible to take part voted in the contest.

Voters in South Yorkshire will go to the polls on May 3 to elect South Yorkshire's first mayor.

More to follow.

RESULT

Ben Curran: 1,903

Dan Jarvis: 2,584

Eligible electorate: 12,136

Turnout: 37%

Spoilt papers: 6