Damage to overhead electric wires is causing delays to services travelling in and out of Doncaster Railway Station.

Northern Rail tweeted that it is causing delays this morning.

READ MORE: LIVE INCIDENT: Sheffield road sealed off by armed police

READ MORE: Firefighters called to Rotherham steelworks following reports of ‘loud explosion’

The company does not yet know when the problem will be fixed.

READ MORE: This is why there were loud bangs in Rotherham tonight