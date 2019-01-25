An angry dad of three has blasted Sheffield’s Ponds Forge swimming pool after finding human excrement in a sink – which he claims wasn’t cleaned away for more than two hours.

Dad of three Usman Nazir said he was ‘horrified’ after making the disgusting discovery at the pool – and claims staff poured hot water on the waste to wash it away.



He said: “People need to be aware of the risks their children are being exposed to.

“I was horrified. I took a pic and informed staff at the time but nothing was done for nearly two hours.

"When somebody did come, they poured hot water and walked away, leaving faecal residue all over the sink and children were using it.”



Mr Nazir, who has three children aged seven, five and four, took a picture of the poo in a sink in a cubicle at the leisure centre and shared it to the Ponds Forge Facebook page.

He posted: “I do apologise in advance because the picture I am going to post is gross.

“While I understand this is not the centre’s fault somebody pooped in the sink, what alarms me the most is how the matter was handled and the length of time it took for them to take care of the issue and not cleaning using the relevant chemicals.

“SIV is making thousands of pounds and can’ keep our children safe from serious health hazards.

“It’s appalling. I have spoken to the manager and it appears very little was done as the following week we found blood on the floor which again was there for several hours before being cleaned up.

“It clearly suggests regular audits of the changing areas are not being undertaken.”

In response, Ponds Forge replied on its Facebook page saying: “Thanks for bringing the incident to our attention again.

”As you mention, this was an unfortunate incident but please be assured we fully cleaned the area immediately, following the correct cleaning procedure.

“We are working hard to improve the level of cleanliness in our facility, with improvements to a number of washroom areas in the building.

“Cleanliness is very important to us; our general manager will discuss this in more detail when you meet as previously arranged.”

“As part of a not-for-profit organisation, getting it right for all our customers is essential – thanks for your on-going support of Ponds Forge.”

We have contacted Ponds Forge for further details.