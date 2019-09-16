Dad of Doncaster mobility scooter 'joyrider' defends son over antics on busy road

Footage captured in Doncaster yesterday afternoon showed the teenager careering across Edlington Lane, kicking his legs out and swerving around as he rode towards a busy junction.

Now the boy’s father has said that the scooter was one belonging to the family – and that his son had simply just been having a go on it.

The mobility scooter was filmed on Edlington Lane yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Atkinson said his son, 13, had been having a ride on the scooter which previously belonged to an aunt.

He said: “It wasn’t stolen or anything like that. It is one that has been in the family.

“His older brother who is 19 bought it from an auntie because he’s hurt his leg and can’t work properly and so was using it to get around.

“My lad was just having a go on it, that’s all.”

Mr Atkinson did not name his son for fear or repercussions and added: “I don’t want anyone having a go at him for what they have seen in that video.

“I’ve had people saying he’s nicked it, but he hasn’t.”

The footage was filmed by a passenger in a car following the scooter as it made its way up Edlington Lane towards the busy A630 junction with Doncaster Road at Warmsworth.

The woman, who declined to be named, said: “It was most likely the scooter was stolen as his friend was chasing after him.”

The scooter can be seen swerving around the road before mounting the pavement and disappearing around the corner.

Added Mr Atkinson: “He shouldn’t have been on the road and I’ll need to have a word with him about that. But he’s not a thief going round pinching old ladies’ scooters.