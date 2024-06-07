Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blazing beacons were lit across Doncaster and all over the UK in a symbolic remembrance event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Villages and towns across the borough joined in the nationwide ceremony which saw beacons lit at 9.15pm, eighty years on from June 6, 1944, the day thousands of troops landed on the Normandy beaches in France to begin the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany in World War Two.