D-Day 80: Beacons lit across Doncaster to commemorate anniversary
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blazing beacons were lit across Doncaster and all over the UK in a symbolic remembrance event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Villages and towns across the borough joined in the nationwide ceremony which saw beacons lit at 9.15pm, eighty years on from June 6, 1944, the day thousands of troops landed on the Normandy beaches in France to begin the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany in World War Two.
A proclamation was earlier read from the steps of the Mansion House.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.