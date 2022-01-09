Cyclist with no lights caught trying to ride bike from Doncaster to Mansfield on M18

Police found the rider part way into his 35 mile journey on Friday night.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We had a chap who wanted to cycle from Doncaster to Mansfield, but decided that the M18 was the quickest way - and he had no lights.

"With the assistance of Highways England he was taken to a place of safety and given some stern words of advice.”