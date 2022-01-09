Cyclist with no lights caught trying to ride bike from Doncaster to Mansfield on M18
A cyclist with no lights was found trying to cycle from Doncaster to Mansfield along the M18 motorway.
Police found the rider part way into his 35 mile journey on Friday night.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We had a chap who wanted to cycle from Doncaster to Mansfield, but decided that the M18 was the quickest way - and he had no lights.
"With the assistance of Highways England he was taken to a place of safety and given some stern words of advice.”