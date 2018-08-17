Cyclist in serious condition following collision in South Yorkshire

A young cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash involving a car in South Yorkshire.

A blue Kia Venga car and a bicycle were reportedly involved in a collision in Wath, Rotherham, this morning.

A 22-year-old man from Rotherham, who was riding the bike, sustained a serious head injury.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after motorbike crashes with parked lorry in Sheffield

He was taken to hospital, where police said he remains this evening in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Kia was not injured in the crash, which happened on Quarry Hill Road, at the junction with Sandygate Road, at around 8.40am.

READ MORE: Summer still on course to be hottest ever in UK

Police have asked any witnesses to call 101, quoting the incident number 202 of August 17.