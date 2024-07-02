Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after rush hour Leger Way crash
Emergency services were called to Leger Way shortly before 5pm last night following the collision between the cycle and a white Audi A1.
The road was closed off in both directions for several hours following the crash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (Monday 1 July) at 4.50pm, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Leger Way in Doncaster.
“It is reported that a white Audi A1 and a cyclist were involved in the collision.
“The cyclist, a 76-year-old man, was taken to hospital where his injuries are thought to be life-threatening.
“Officers and the ambulance service attended and the driver of the Audi remained on scene to assist officers with enquiries.
“Leger Way, from Leicester Avenue to Bennetthorpe, was closed for a period of time while emergency services conducted their work.
“Enquiries remain ongoing.”
