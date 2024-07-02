Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after rush hour Leger Way crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car on one of the city’s major roads near to Doncaster Racecourse.

Emergency services were called to Leger Way shortly before 5pm last night following the collision between the cycle and a white Audi A1.

The road was closed off in both directions for several hours following the crash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (Monday 1 July) at 4.50pm, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Leger Way in Doncaster.

A 76-year-old cyclist suffered life threatening injuries in the crash.

“It is reported that a white Audi A1 and a cyclist were involved in the collision.

“The cyclist, a 76-year-old man, was taken to hospital where his injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended and the driver of the Audi remained on scene to assist officers with enquiries.

“Leger Way, from Leicester Avenue to Bennetthorpe, was closed for a period of time while emergency services conducted their work.