Cutting edge device for cancer support group in Doncaster

A cutting edge piece of equipment to help early diagnosis of those with mouth cancer across the borough is one step closer thanks to big hearted fundraisers.

A VizLite device is a unique type of light technology that helps identify soft tissue abnormalities that could be a sign of early mouth cancer and a support group has received £500 towards its £5,000 cost.

South Yorkshire surgeon, Mr Muzzammil Nusrath, consultant maxillofacial surgeon at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, founded the Living Beyond Mouth Cancer support group along with his team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The group provides a support network where patients can discuss their journeys, from diagnosis to treatment and future support.

The Sacred Life Charitable Trust, which donates to causes across the globe, made the first donation to the group’s VizLite fund. Chairman of the charity, Nasir Ahmed presented a cheque for £500 to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals and many others have since pledged their support.

Talking about the success of the Living Beyond Mouth Cancer support group, Mr Muzzammil Nusrath, said: “Patients find it incredibly reassuring to speak with others who have been through similar experiences and the support group helps them to conquer some of their fears and concerns about treatments and also living beyond mouth cancer.

“This is important as the effects of surgery on other parts of the body can be hidden in day to day life but not so in the case of cancer of the mouth and face. We have to reconstruct the defects to improve healing, aesthetics, speech and the ability to chew/eat and swallow.”