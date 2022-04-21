The ginger feline had spent a number of days wandering around the grounds and visiting a number of departments at the hospital site on Armthorpe Road – but staff were unable to get hold of him.

However, a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs DRI, said the adventurous animal was now safely back home.

It said: “Doncaster Royal Infirmary has had a little visitor these past few days.

The cute cat was found wandering the grounds of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"It looks like they had wandered on to site and gotten lost, checking in on a number of services in the process.

“Never fear, an incredible member of staff managed to get this little tomcat to the vets, their microchip scanned and also reunited with their owners!”

Users of the Trust’s Facebook page spoke of their encounters with the fearless feline, revealing how the cat had been hanging around to greet patients at the hospital’s accident and emergency department.

One said: “He was outside A&E doors Tuesday morning,” while another added: “We saw him early hours of Tuesday morning at A&E – he came to say hello!”

But it might not be the last hospital bosses have seen of the ginger tom.

One said: “He was in my garden for a few days.