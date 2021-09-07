Cusworth Hall brings back parking charges and goes cashless after string of thefts

Cusworth Hall is bringing back parking charges.

Fees will kick back in from September 15 – and visitors will no longer be able to park using cash.

A spokesman for Cusworth Hall said: “Visitors will be required to pay for parking.

"All income generated from parking fees goes directly into the maintenance of the site and is now needed more than ever.

“Because of repeated thefts, the new parking machines will not be accepting cash. Payment can be made by contactless or card.

“This was a difficult decision, as we know it may cause inconvenience to some people. However, the cash in the machines makes them a target for thieves.

People with annual passes should email at [email protected] for details.

The charges will be as follows:

Up to 1 hour: £1

Up to 2 hours: £1.50

Up to 3 hours: £2.20

Over 3 hours: £6