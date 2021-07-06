Customers' upset as Doncaster gym extends closure, despite lifting of Covid restrictions

Club Moativation, which is based at the Holiday Inn complex in Warmsworth, has told customers that all memberships will be cancelled and the gym will stay closed throughout 2021 and to ‘see what 2022 holds.’

Gyms have been able to open across England since April – and yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that virtually all remaning coronavirus restrictions will be lifted from July 19.

However, Club Moativation stunned members with the announcement.

Club Moativation at the Holiday Inn.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesman said: “As it nears 15 months since our club closed its doors due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the decision has been made due to restrictions still in place and the uncertainty of these being lifted without regression to remain closed for the remainder of 2021.

"All memberships will be cancelled and a review will be done at the end of this year to see what 2022 holds.

“We would like to thank all of our members for your support of the club and as and when any further decisions are made with regards 2022 we will update our hotel Facebook page.

"This page will be removed from Facebook at the end of the week so please direct any queries to our hotel page or give us a call on 01302 799988.”

But the news was not welcomed by users.

In reply, Ian Smith wrote: “A decision being made in days by the government but anticipated by the gym in the worse way.”

Lynne Scott added: “All restrictions to be lifted on 19 July! Very disappointing for a lot of loyal members, are we expected to wait another five months before we find somewhere else to go?

Sally Jones wrote: “Very disappointing when people have been hanging around to come back.”

Gyms were allowed to re-open on April 12 as part of the Government’s road map out of lockdown.