Crowdfunding campaign set up to help popular Doncaster social club reopen

The campaign aims to raise £2,000 to help carry out essential repairs at Moorends Comrades Club.

The building in Marshland Road, Moorends has been closed since November according to the appeal.

Faye Parsons, who has organised the fundraiser, said: “As many of you know, the club had to close suddenly at the end of November and will have to remain closed until some necessary electrical work is done - and a new fire door.

"This being costly and with no funds to cover it, some people suggested setting up this page so that people are able to help.

"If you are able to help us get those doors open again soon I will be forever grateful.”

A message on the club’s Facebook page on November 27 reads: “With immediate effect, the club will be closed until further notice.”