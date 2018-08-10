Criticism for South Yorkshire Police for year-long delay in publicising disappearance of paedophile

South Yorkshire Police has been criticised for failing to inform the public of the disappearance of a paedophile for over a year.

Nigel George Hadden, aged 48, was jailed for five years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life in 1998 for indecently assaulting a girl under 10 years old.

READ MORE: Residents wake up to smell of burning across South Yorkshire

The paedophile, originally from Doncaster, is wanted for breaching the terms of his release from prison by failing to notify the police of his new address after he left Skellow last July.

He is required to inform the police of any change of address for the rest of his life so that he can be monitored in a bid to prevent him offending again.

COURT: Ex-SYP employee stole £98k from force to cover up pocketing vulnerable mum's care home fees

South Yorkshire Police published a photograph of the sex offender yesterday and said officers had made 'extensive enquiries across the country' in a bid to find Hadden.

The force said officers have examined phones, spoken to relatives and associates and worked with other police forces to try to track him down.

Members of the public are being urged to come forward with details of where he may be living.

APPEAL: Son of murdered Sheffield woman wants to offer £5,000 reward to help catch killer

But concerned residents have criticised the delay in circulating the missing sex offender's details.

Natalie Pearson said: "How come this has taken over a year to let the public aware of this man being out there? There should be immediate response so he can't go into the woodwork."

Sarah Brown added: "Wouldn't it have been more helpful to have informed the public when he went missing. If he's committed the same crimes against a child in the time he has been missing, someone needs to lose their job minus the massive pension they usually get.

Posting on Facebook, Richard Holyhead said: "Still find it staggering that the authorities depend on offenders letting them know when they move."

Criticism from the force also came from Stephen Goddard, who said: "July last year? It's disgraceful that you're just making people aware of this. Let's hope nothing else has happened."

Sarah Louise added: "12 months and you only just let people know that this paedophile is loose amongst our children. Shame on you."

Lyn Walshe also expressed her disappointment in a Facebook popst.

She said: "Over one year missing to the authorities. Poor to say the least. How can we have confidence with the police and also the safeguarding of children when we don't know where this person is.

"Disgusting. This is not a minor issue it is very important and must be treated accordingly. Find this man now."

South Yorkshire Police has not yet responded to the criticism.

In a statement issued yesterday, when Hadden's disappearance was made public, Detective Sergeant Christopher Allott, said: "Hadden is fully aware of the requirements he is subject to but despite that, in July last year he failed to notify us of the change in address.

"He knows this has resulted in him being actively sought by officers and we need anyone who has seen him recently, or who knows where he is to contact us.

"It’s really important that anyone with information comes forward so we can make contact with Hadden and ensure he is appropriately managed once again.

"I would also like to advise that anyone who is knowingly assisting Hadden may be committing criminal offences themselves and therefore liable for arrest."

Hadden is about 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build.

He used to have dreadlocks but officers believe he mat have cut his hair and may have a short moustache and a goatee beard.

He has a distinctive tattoo of dots across the knuckles of his right hand.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.