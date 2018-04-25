Crimestoppers appeals for information on crime gangs in Doncaster

Crimestoppers has launched an appeal today for information on those involved in crime gangs in Doncaster.

The charity said gangs are active in Mexborough and Edlington, where members are recruited to 'to cause intimidation, threats and damage, before moving onto more serious offences relating to drugs and firearms'.

Crimestoppers said gangs can have a 'devastating' impact on communities and today it is urging those with information on those involved to 'speak up and help protect your community'.

It hopes information on those involved will help police officers dismantle the groups and 'ease some of the tension and criminal activity that exists between these criminal groups, which in turn will help keep local communities safer'.

Gemma Wilson, Regional Manager for Crimestoppers in South Yorkshire, said: "We as a charity believe everyone has the right to feel safe, wherever they live. Serious organised crime gangs devastate lives and have a truly negative effect on the communities where they work.

"If you have information about their activities, please let us know.

"We never take personal details and you will remain 100 per cent anonymous. Always.

"With Crimestoppers, our charity guarantees that no one will ever know you contacted us. I’m asking you to speak up and help protect your community."

In February, two sawn-off shotguns, drugs and over £10,000 in cash were seized as part of a crackdown on drugs in Doncaster.

They have been recovered as part of an operation aimed at 'dismantling' organised crime gangs, with much of the focus on Mexborough, where the Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang operates. In 2016, nine members of the gang were jailed for over 30 years for a range of offences including violent disorder, drug possession, witness intimidation and robbery, with police chiefs claiming at the time that the gang 'brought absolute misery' to Mexborough and members felt they were 'above the law'.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.