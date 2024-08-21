Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national scheme asking for people to surrender zombie knives and machetes is launching in South Yorkshire.

The new scheme comes ahead of the change in law on 24 September, where it will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes as thy are added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned.

Anyone who owns zombie-style knives or machetes are now urged to surrender them into a local police station, safely and legally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This scheme offers an application for compensation and will be running for four weeks, starting on Monday 26 August until 23 September 2024 – the day before the law changes.

Zombie knife surrender scheme launching in Doncaster.

In South Yorkshire, you can surrender these weapons at the following police stations:

Barnsley Police Station

Churchfields, Barnsley, S70 2DL

Doncaster Police Station

College Road, Doncaster, DN1 3HX

Rotherham Police Station

Main Street, Rotherham, S60 1QY

Snig Hill Police Station

Snig Hill, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S3 8LY

Anyone making a compensation claim can do so at the point of surrendering the weapon at their local police station. Police forces will forward their application on to the Home Office to be processed.

After 24 September, anyone caught with a zombie-style knife, or a machete faces time behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information can be found on our dedicated website page here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/notices/zk/zombie-style-knives-machetes-surrender-compensation-scheme/

The surrender and compensation claim form and full guidance is available on the Gov.uk website: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/compensation-scheme-for-zombie-knives-and-machetes

*Zombie-style knives and machetes are defined as weapons with blades over eight inches (20cm) in length that normally have a serrated cutting edge.