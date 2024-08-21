Zombie knife surrender scheme launching in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new scheme comes ahead of the change in law on 24 September, where it will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes as thy are added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned.
Anyone who owns zombie-style knives or machetes are now urged to surrender them into a local police station, safely and legally.
This scheme offers an application for compensation and will be running for four weeks, starting on Monday 26 August until 23 September 2024 – the day before the law changes.
In South Yorkshire, you can surrender these weapons at the following police stations:
Barnsley Police Station
Churchfields, Barnsley, S70 2DL
Doncaster Police Station
College Road, Doncaster, DN1 3HX
Rotherham Police Station
Main Street, Rotherham, S60 1QY
Snig Hill Police Station
Snig Hill, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S3 8LY
Anyone making a compensation claim can do so at the point of surrendering the weapon at their local police station. Police forces will forward their application on to the Home Office to be processed.
After 24 September, anyone caught with a zombie-style knife, or a machete faces time behind bars.
More information can be found on our dedicated website page here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/notices/zk/zombie-style-knives-machetes-surrender-compensation-scheme/
The surrender and compensation claim form and full guidance is available on the Gov.uk website: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/compensation-scheme-for-zombie-knives-and-machetes
*Zombie-style knives and machetes are defined as weapons with blades over eight inches (20cm) in length that normally have a serrated cutting edge.