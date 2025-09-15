Youngsters on electric scooter lucky to escape oncoming traffic as they hurtle out of side street in front of police.

Youngsters riding on an electric scooter were lucky to not be knocked over after hurtling out of a side street in front of police car.

On Friday evening while travelling along High Street in Crowle, an electric scooter with two young people on came hurtling out of a side street directly in front of a police vehicle.

It then went onto the wrong side of the road and the young riders were lucky not to have been knocked off, and the police having to have dealt with a much different and a much more serious incident.

A spokesman said: “By now, it should be common knowledge that e-scooters are illegal to be ridden on public roads, and this is where we need parents to be stepping in, and if you don’t have private land for your children to ride these scooters on, DO NOT buy them.

“Only last week, Humberside Police featured on BBC News, advising the public on the law around the use of E-scooters and we now have dedicated #OpYellowfin officers.”

It is illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter in public places: roads, cycle lanes, pavements, parks, etc.

- The only place you can use one legally is on private land, with the landowner’s permission.

- Because they are treated like motor vehicles, privately owned e-scooters would need things like insurance, registration, tax, technical compliance, etc., to be road-legal—which generally they are not.

If you break the rules, penalties can include:

- Fixed Penalty Notices.

- Fines: for example, riding without insurance, licence, etc.

- Penalty points on your driving licence.

- The e-scooter can be seized if it’s being used illegally (e.g. no insurance).

- You may also face more serious consequences if using one dangerously or under the influence etc.

They added: “The scooter involved in tonight’s incident has been seized and owing to not being able to insure them, will be destroyed.

“Think before you purchase and/or use these scooters. As parents YOU could also be liable you prosecution for use/cause/permit offences, which means you will be dealt with for permitting no insurance which carries the same points and fines as if you were the one riding.

“We know the stigma around them, but they are illegal. These two were very lucky tonight to have not been seriously injured.”