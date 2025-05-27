Young people in Doncaster warned of knife danger in police operation

Young people in Doncaster have been warned of the danger of knives as part of a national week long campaign against knife crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team attended Bentley Rugby Club to speak to members of the club’s youth team as part of Sceptre - a nationwide operation to tackle knife crime.

Two sessions were held with around 70 people in attendance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A presentation discussing the consequences of carrying a knife and other knife-crime related topics was delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Doncaster spoke to young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

"A key part of our approach to tackling knife crime is providing engagement opportunities and educational visits to local schools, colleges and youth groups.

"We know education is a key tool in preventing young people from carrying knives. This is why we have such a focus on engagement in local schools and colleges.

"Engaging with children from a young age around the dangers of carrying knives and the harsh consequences of carrying is crucial.

"Help and support is out there to help you choose a different path if you feel like you need to carry a knife. Search 'Knives Take Lives' today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report knife crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call reporting centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave any of your details.

For more information about Knives Take Lives, click HERE