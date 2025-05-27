Young people in Doncaster warned of knife danger in police operation
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team attended Bentley Rugby Club to speak to members of the club’s youth team as part of Sceptre - a nationwide operation to tackle knife crime.
Two sessions were held with around 70 people in attendance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A presentation discussing the consequences of carrying a knife and other knife-crime related topics was delivered.
"A key part of our approach to tackling knife crime is providing engagement opportunities and educational visits to local schools, colleges and youth groups.
"We know education is a key tool in preventing young people from carrying knives. This is why we have such a focus on engagement in local schools and colleges.
"Engaging with children from a young age around the dangers of carrying knives and the harsh consequences of carrying is crucial.
"Help and support is out there to help you choose a different path if you feel like you need to carry a knife. Search 'Knives Take Lives' today.”
You can report knife crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call reporting centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave any of your details.
For more information about Knives Take Lives, click HERE