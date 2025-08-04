Neighbourhood officers in Stainforth are continuing to work with partners to target and apprehend people riding nuisance off-road bikes in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of ongoing partnership work with City of Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes, officers for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team have been gathering intelligence on those riding off-road bikes illegally and in anti-social manner in Stainforth.

The team are seizing bikes that are being ridden illegally on a weekly basis and take appropriation, which sometimes involves issuing Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, two 15-year-old boys who were caught on an off-road bike in Stainforth were issued with ABCs - a voluntary written agreement signed by an individual committing antisocial behaviour.

Young offenders signing contracts with Doncaster police to prevent committing more crimes.

Explaining more about ABCs and how they are being used to combat teenagers riding off-road bikes is Sergeant James Housley: "ABCs can be issued to anyone over the age of 10 and we see them as a positive alternative to seeking formal criminal justice against young people.

"For many young offenders, this might be their first offence, and we've found that ABCs can be effective in acting as warning and a deterrent to those committing antisocial behaviour offences.

"The contracts usually involve a number of partner agencies, with parents and guardians of the young people also involved in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the offender breaches the terms of their ABC, it can be used as evidence to show that further and tougher enforcement action may be required in order to curb their behaviour.

"The next step for them might then be appearing before court so these contracts really do act as a clear deterrent and warning that they need to change their behaviour or face the consequences of their actions."

As well as the obvious risk to the rider, off-road bikes, which includes quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes, puts those around you, including innocent members of the public, at risk too.

It is illegal to use off-road bikes, including quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes, and privately-owned e-scooters in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the landowner or local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also illegal to use them on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian-only areas.

To report a sighting of an off-road bike being ridden illegally, please call 101 or report information online: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

To report information online, please click ‘report antisocial behaviour’ and click through to report ‘vehicles’ followed by ‘speeding or antisocial vehicle use’.

Please include as much detail as possible, including the time and date, exact location and details of the riders and the bikes they are riding.

You can also report information to us anonymously via Crimestoppers. You can call them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.