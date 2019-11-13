Yorkshire man protecting children from brick throwing yobs attacked with a scaffolding tube

Richard Dunn was jailed for 10 years for the attack. Photo provided by South Yorkshire Police.

The 27-year-old man was left with a serious head injury during the incident on Boxing Day 2017.

It began when the victim began receiving Facebook messages from 25-year-old Richard Dunn while at home with his girlfriend and young children.

Less than an hour later, Dunn and a group of five men went to the home of the victim on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster.

They begfan to throw bricks at the window of the house as the victim stood in-front of his partner and children to protect them.

The victim then went outside to try and reason with Dunn.

He was then attacked with a piece of scaffolding tube until he was knocked unconscious.

He broke multiple bones in the attack and was treated for a severe head injury.

After being treated, the victim identified Dunn and he was arrested days later.

Dunn's phone was seized and officers found text messages talking about the victim’s windows being put through.

Dunn, of Beckett Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to Section 18 assault at a hearing earlier this year in October.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, November 12 where he was jailed for ten years.

Detective Sergeant Claire Moss said: “This is a significant sentence and shows the severity of what happened that night. The victim was left with some really nasty injuries which took a substantial amount of time to recover from.