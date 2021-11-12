Yobs in graffiti attack on signs and benches at popular Doncaster park

Signs in Sandall Park were vandalised.

Vandals have struck at Sandall Park in Wheatley in the last few days, daubing information boards and seats with grey paint.

An angry spokesman for volunteer group Friends of Sandall Park said: “The latest additions to the park. Cleaned off by our volunteer Steve.

"More time wasted that could be spent on better things.”