Yobs hurl bricks at windows of buses carrying passengers in Doncaster
Police are investigating after receiving reports of youths hurling bricks at the windows of passing service buses carrying passengers in Doncaster.
The incidents of anti-social behaviour have been in and around Stainforth.
The police spokesman said: “This kind of behaviour not only causes disruption but can make passengers and drivers feel unsafe.
“Over the past few days, damage has been caused by youths throwing bricks at bus windows.
“We have increased our patrols in these areas – both on and around bus routes – to identify those responsible and provide reassurance to the community.”
If you witness any anti-social behaviour, please report it via the 101-telephone service or online. In an emergency always call 999.