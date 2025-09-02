Yob who made violent threats and abused police in Doncaster is jailed

A yob who repeatedly hurled abuse and made violent threats to police and council workers in Doncaster city centre has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relentless Shane Billingham committed multiple public order offences in July after becoming verbally abusive towards council engagement officers and neighbourhood police officers.

This happened when he was given a dispersal order in line with the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which gives the council and the police additional powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in Doncaster city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Steve Roberts said: "Billingham made violent threats towards officers and shouted obscenities in front of members of the public in Doncaster city centre.

Yob Shane Billingham has been jailed.

"We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour or public order offences in the city centre, nor will we tolerate abuse aimed at workers who are trying to make the area as safe as possible.

"Billingham's behaviour was completely unacceptable and I hope this sends a clear warning that we will take prompt action to protect our communities from those seeking to cause alarm or distress to others in the city centre."

Billingham, 45, of Wrightson Avenue, Warmsworth, was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (26 August).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, South Yorkshire Police joined forces with City of Doncaster Council to partner on the ongoing Safer City initiative.

This collaboration has seen significant investment in cutting-edge CCTV for Doncaster city centre, as well as high-tech tannoy systems, increased police and council patrols, and other resources to make the public feel secure and better protected.

Residents can help with this collective effort by letting the relevant teams know about any instances of crime or antisocial behaviour they witness when out and about in Doncaster, so that appropriate action can be taken.

More information about how to report crime and different anti-social behaviour incidents can be found here: https://www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/safer-city-how-to-report-issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster city centre to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.