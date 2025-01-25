Wraps of heroin and crack cocaine seized after police stop car in Cantley - man, 26, arrested
Last Sunday evening (19 January), officers from Operation Fortify observed a female approach a VW Golf in the Cantley area of Doncaster, before getting into the rear passenger seat.
The vehicle and occupants were then subsequently searched resulting in a quantity of drugs being recovered from the driver. Inside the vehicle, further suspected wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were found.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The woman was released with no further action taken.
PC Jack Shackleton, of Operation Fortify based in Doncaster, said: "As a department, we continue to work proactively to tackle organised crime by cutting out the supply of drugs, seizing harmful substances and bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice."