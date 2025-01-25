Wraps of heroin and crack cocaine seized after police stop car in Cantley - man, 26, arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A significant quantity of Class A drugs has been seized by officers after they conducted a stop and search on a suspicious vehicle in Doncaster.

Last Sunday evening (19 January), officers from Operation Fortify observed a female approach a VW Golf in the Cantley area of Doncaster, before getting into the rear passenger seat.

The vehicle and occupants were then subsequently searched resulting in a quantity of drugs being recovered from the driver. Inside the vehicle, further suspected wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were found.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The woman was released with no further action taken.

Wraps of heroin and cocaine.

PC Jack Shackleton, of Operation Fortify based in Doncaster, said: "As a department, we continue to work proactively to tackle organised crime by cutting out the supply of drugs, seizing harmful substances and bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice."