Would-be thieves caught on video trying car door handles
On the evening of Tuesday April 22 into the early hours of Wednesday 23rd there were videos online of someone trying car doors in and around Isle North and untidy searches within vehicles.
A lot of this has been put onto social media, but not all reported to police.
A spokesman said: “Please can we remind people to please report these incidents. Although we are on social media, we don’t see everything, and we can only deal with things we know about.
“We also need an auditable trail and these reports also show emerging trend /patterns in criminality, the data of which allows for a proper problem solving approach to be implemented.
“Please continue to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity. We would always rather have a call with good intent than no call at all.”