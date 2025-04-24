Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Videos of would-be thieves have been caught on video trying car door handles but, not all incidents, reported to the police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the evening of Tuesday April 22 into the early hours of Wednesday 23rd there were videos online of someone trying car doors in and around Isle North and untidy searches within vehicles.

A lot of this has been put onto social media, but not all reported to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Please can we remind people to please report these incidents. Although we are on social media, we don’t see everything, and we can only deal with things we know about.

Would-be thieves caught on video trying car door handles.

“We also need an auditable trail and these reports also show emerging trend /patterns in criminality, the data of which allows for a proper problem solving approach to be implemented.

“Please continue to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity. We would always rather have a call with good intent than no call at all.”