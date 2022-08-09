Woman's terror as man jumps into car at Doncaster petrol station in attempted hijacking

The driver had just filled up her car at the Jet garage on Balby Road when a man approached the vehicle, climbed into the passenger seat and demanded that she drive.

She snatched away the keys and ran back to the filling station while the attempted carjacker fled.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident which took place at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The man struck at the Jet filling station on Balby Road.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, said: "As soon as left the garage, the man jumped into my car and demanded me to drive. He screamed at me.

"When I said no, he said ‘well, get out. "

"While I was trying to get out, he tried to grab my phone and was trying to take the keys but I took them with me.

"Luckily I was able to run back to the garage. The police said I did the right thing – I’m just really shook up about it.

She added: “He left empty-handed but I want to make people aware that he was waiting around for a victim.

“People need to be vigilant and lock the car doors while driving at all times because this could’ve been a lot worse. I just happened to be in the wrong place. It could have been anyone.”

"It could have been a lot worse if it had happened in a place where I had nowhere to run to.”

"He was very agitated, it looked like he could’ve been trying to get something out of his pocket, I’m not sure.”

Police have told the victim they are analysing CCTV of the incident and the woman has described the man involved as white and aged between 25 to 30.

She added: “It was very scary. I don’t class myself as a vulnerable person whatsoever so if this happened to somebody else it could’ve been a lot worse.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to report an alleged incident of interfering with a motor vehicle that occurred at about 11.30pm on Sunday (7 August) at the West Park Filling Station on Balby Road in Doncaster.

“A woman is reported to have pulled away after filling up her car when a man approached her vehicle and got in the passenger seat. He asked her to leave the vehicle which she did, taking the ignition keys with her. The man then got out of the vehicle and left.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time. If you have any information that could help officers or were at the petrol station at this time and may have witnessed anything that could help our enquiries, please contact us using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 989 of 7 August.